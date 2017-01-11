

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc. (PAGE.L) reported fourth-quarter gross profit of 163.4 million pounds, up 3.8% in constant currencies and 20.3% in reported rates.



For fiscal year 2016, Group gross profit was 621.1 million pounds, up 3.0% in constant currencies and 11.7% in reported rates. Foreign exchange benefited the full year results by 48.3 million pounds of gross profit and 10 million pounds of operating profit.



In constant currencies, Michael Page businesses were up 1.0% for the quarter and the full year, however our Page Personnel businesses improved to 11.2% for the quarter, representing growth of 8.6% for the full year.



The company expects 2016 operating profit to be towards the top end of the range of current market forecasts.



The company noted that it will continue to focus on driving profitable growth, while being able to respond quickly to any changes in market conditions, as it did throughout 2016.



