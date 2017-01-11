Major Market-Driven Innovations: Centric Software PLM V6

CAMPBELL, California, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

40 major new innovations to drive retail transformation initiatives; scalability & performance, decision-making analytics and a transformed user experience.

Building on its commitment to support retail transformation initiatives for brands, retailers and manufacturers, Centric Software released version 6.0 of its market-driven product lifecycle management (PLM) solution. Centric Software is the leading PLM solution for fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies.

Version 6.0 includes major, broad-sweeping innovations across the entire Centric PLM suite. In the past 6 months, over 100 new features have been introduced.

"All innovations to Centric PLM are driven by interactions with our customers," explains Ron Watson, VP of Products at Centric Software. "Our Customer Advisory Board gives us insight into their strategic and operational challenges and, along with input from our customer innovation partners, we use this valuable feedback to guide our roadmap. We are proud to say that our new release was recently given their enthusiastic stamp of approval."

Centric Software's latest release focuses on three areas; scalability and performance of up to 10,000 users, decision making analytics and personalization of a visually stunning interface.

Centric PLM 6.0 provides massive scaling with performance incorporating groundbreaking architectural innovations capable of managing 10,000+ users and TB's of active data across multiple geographies with no degradation in speed or user experience. This finally provides the market with a true mega-scale globally distributed, yet synchronized product lifecycle management capability.

Centric's powerful Slicer feature can easily analyze seasons' or years' worth of information to answer questions about financial and supplier performance, costs or other complex queries requiring significant "what-iffing" and number crunching. Changes to Centric's Merchandise Planning module equip users with enriched analytics for powerful roll-ups, drill-downs and split hierarchies to vastly augment the kinds of financial analyses that can be performed.

User experience and adoption have long been keystones of Centric's success. A complete interface makeover builds on that leadership and revolutionizes the solution's look and feel, adding in new branding and personalization options, dashboards with widgets and charts to digest information at a glance, mass editing features to minimize clicks and many other improvements to promote adoption. Care was taken to reduce the amount of visual clutter onscreen while keeping information close by and effortless to access.

Additional new, powerful capabilities boost user productivity and make work easier. Centric's change tracking and subscription service, housed in a beautiful, easy-to-navigate interface, includes multiple ways users can track and be notified of important changes anywhere in the system. A Rest API enables companies to leverage Centric data throughout the organization by connecting with business systems such as ERP, DAM or other platforms. Users can even create their own apps to seamlessly connect or digitally transform processes without limitation.

"Centric is an innovation leader and we will continue to innovate with customers to disrupt the marketplace and provide retail transformation capabilities to fashion, retail and consumer goods companies that go way beyond traditional PLM expectations," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Our customers have inspired us and they will see astonishing new innovations that will be truly transformational."

Centric Software, Inc. (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016 (end)

