Telefónica Selects P.I. Works Again to Enhance the Mobile User Experience

Being a trusted solution provider for Telefónica Group, P.I. Works is awarded with a new contract for the delivery of comprehensive mobile network optimization services across Latin America and Europe.

Telefónica aims to enhance the overall quality of its mobile services and deliver seamless mobile experience during special events such as festivals and sports games. For this purpose, Telefonica will also work with P.I. Works and benefit from the real time optimization capabilities of P.I. Works' centralized SON product, uSON, and its professional services.

According to José Manuel Alvarez, RAN Optimization Manager at Global CTO Unit, Telefónica, "P.I. Works' services proved to add great value to mobile experience of Telefónica subscribers by enhancing the overall network quality and delivering seamless mobile experience during crowded events. Therefore, we once again want to benefit from their expertise. P.I. Works' multi-vendor and technology capabilities along with their field proven solutions and professional services are the underlying reasons for selecting P.I. Works".

Eren Sivasli, Director of Sales, P.I. Works, said "P.I. Works has been providing optimization solutions for the leading mobile operators worldwide. We will deliver top notch services to Telefonica group leveraging our field-proven uSON portfolio of products."

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests.

The company has a significant presence in 21 countries and 349 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

About P.I. Works

P.I. Works is a leading provider of next-generation network performance improvement solutions. Our expertise combined with our commercially available products enable mobile operators to improve their network quality and subscriber experience.

Our product family, unified Self Organizing Networks (uSON[TM]), automates routine optimization and operational tasks of complex mobile networks to solve capacity and coverage issues. P.I. Works has deployed solutions for 30+ operators in 28 countries. P.I. Works plays an important role as an independent software solution provider in the 3GPP SON standardization forum.

