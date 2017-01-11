Online printer offers express delivery at the standard price

The online printer UNITEDPRINT SE, owner of the renowned brand print24.com, is extending its exclusive "Express for Standard" program until 31 March, 2017!

As part of the "Express for Standard" program, a select group of print24.com customers receives a discount of up to 25%! Members can order Top sellers starting from a print run of just 1 piece and get them with fast express delivery at the standard price. And since last year, the EfS program has also included Business cards and Letterheads, in addition to Flyers/Folded flyers and Posters!

Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director for Innovation/Marketing of print24.com, had this to say: "We are very excited to be able to deliver our most popular items to our members not only at a much lower price, but also considerably faster!" The EfS program will only run until 31 March, 2017 and can be used by a select group of print24.com customers.

print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe's leading online printers, UNITEDPRINT SE is represented in the marketplace by the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS). The company employs a staff of over 700 people at 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard print products, the company provides its customers with high-quality products ranging from the textile printing, photo printing, advertising equipment printing and gastronomy sectors. Customers can also benefit from their 24-hour availability as well as their 30/60/90-payment model, which is unique in this sector.

