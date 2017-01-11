Edinburgh's Festivals Mark 70 Years of Celebrating the Extraordinary in 2017

EDINBURGH, Scotland, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This year Edinburgh will mark the 70th anniversary of its world-famous festivals with a year-long celebration, transforming Scotland's historic capital city like never before.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455792/Edinburgh_Festival.jpg )



In 1947 a unique idea was born. The Edinburgh Festivals, led by the Edinburgh International Festival closely followed by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh International Film Festival, began as an initiative for humanity when inhumanity had done its worst through the extended global conflict of WWII.

For seventy years that inspiration has been sustained, making Edinburgh and its festivals an unparalleled destination for cultural excellence and international exchange, and cementing its global reputation as the world's leading festival city.

To mark the start of the year, a 70-second film has been produced to capture some of the extraordinary moments from Edinburgh's Festivals and offer a taste of what to expect in 2017.

From theatre, dance, opera, music and literature to film, science, visual art, jazz and major events; Edinburgh's Festivals present something for everyone. Every venue and space imaginable in the city becomes a stage, from the majestic Edinburgh Castle, theatres, concert halls and pop up Spiegeltents to the city's iconic cobbled streets. There has never been a better time to plan a trip to the festival city and if you've never been before, 2017 is the year to go.

In 2017 the world is invited to Edinburgh as the following festivals put people and culture centre stage: Edinburgh International Science Festival (1-16 April), Imaginate Festival (27 May-4 June), Edinburgh International Film Festival (21 June - 2 July), Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival (14-23 July), Edinburgh Art Festival (27 July - 27 August), The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (4 - 26 August), Edinburgh International Festival (4 - 28 August), Edinburgh Festival Fringe (4 - 28 August), Edinburgh International Book Festival (12 - 28 August), Scottish International Storytelling Festival (20 - 31 October), Edinburgh's Hogmanay (30 December 2017 - 1 January 2018).

2017 presents an ideal opportunity to experience an unrivalled and unforgettable festival experience in one of the most iconic cities in the world. To find out more and to view the 70th Anniversary video visit http://www.edinburghfestivalcity.com/edfests70