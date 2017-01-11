Avaya Join Forces With Government to Drive Digital Transformation in India

NEW DELHI, India, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Avaya announced successful completion of 'Dial100' project with the state government of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.One of the largest and most ambitious projects ever undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh police force, the Dial 100 project is designed to provide integrated emergency services across the entire state on a 24x7 basis. Avaya has also collaborated with Madhya Pradesh State Government to update an emergency response system with faster response time.

To handle a growing number of emergency calls with greater variety of connectivity technologies, and a diversity of responses, Avaya established a centralized contact center in Lucknow, UP's state capital, to facilitate faster response time to emergency calls, and the ability to support more than 600 calls at any given time.

The solution is based on an integrated communication model, capable of responding to multiple communications channels, including phone, mobile, e-mail and social media. The contact center supports all dialects of Hindi and some foreign languages. Video calling features also support users with special needs, with agents available that can read sign language.

The system not only provides a seamless user experience throughout the process, but can also eliminate the need to visit a police station in some instances. The robust IT system by Avaya creates a detailed digital trail of all activities, documenting all issues electronically without police intervention. The system also allows citizens to upload pictures or videos, which gets tagged with their calls and forwarded to the concerned police station electronically for taking cognizance.

"At Avaya, we have always believed that transformation is critical to ensure consumer experience and this emergency response system is a thoughtful step in that direction. This association with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh state government gave us an opportunity to drive a transformational change for citizen. India is moving to a single emergency number and we have been working at enabling that. We are certain that this technology will set in new yardsticks for citizen security in India and prove to be an example for other states to follow".

Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, India and SAARC- Avaya

For more information, please visit http://www.avaya.com