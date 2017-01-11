sprite-preloader
ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 11

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 10 January 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 225.57p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 230.49p
Zero Dividend Preference Share = 154.92p
The market value of investments was GBP356.0m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP103.6m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP252.4m.
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
11 January 2017

© 2017 PR Newswire