ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 10 January 2017 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 225.57p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 230.49p

Zero Dividend Preference Share = 154.92p

The market value of investments was GBP356.0m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP103.6m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP252.4m.

Contact:

Gary Tait

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733