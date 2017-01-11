

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell in cautious trade Wednesday as investors remained wary of making big bets ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's press conference later in the day.



Trump's proposed tax cuts and spending plans could boost U.S. and global growth, while uncertainty about his trade policies adds to the risks, the World Bank said in its latest outlook on the global economy.



Oil prices edged up after steep overnight losses in the wake of reports that Saudi Arabia has started to comply with slight supply cuts from contracted volumes in February, including to India and Malaysia.



Metal prices were on the rise and the dollar held steady against the euro while the Turkish lira hit a new low against the greenback.



The benchmark DAX was down 54 points or 0.47 percent at 11,529 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.



Automaker Volkswagen rallied 1 percent after confirming it is closing in on a deal to settle a U.S. probe into the rigging of diesel-powered cars to cheat emissions tests.



