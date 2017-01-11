

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue U.K. industrial and construction output data. Economists forecast industrial production to grow 1 percent month-on-month in November after easing 1.3 percent in October. The U.K. visible trade deficit is seen widening to GBP 11.15 billion from GBP 9.7 billion in October.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the franc and the euro.



The pound was worth 1.2147 against the greenback, 140.95 against the yen, 0.8681 against the euro and 1.2360 against the Swiss franc as of 4:25 am ET.



