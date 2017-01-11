WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 10-January-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,560,024.68 9.5111
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,234,373.68 13.6172
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 261,583.86 16.349
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,168,129.93 14.669
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 10/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,556,912.75 10.3794
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,936,569.59 10.3796
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,192,922.98 12.5465
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 279,737.04 13.3208
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,080,245.91 15.0872
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,079,253.90 15.2008
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 743,588.86 10.6212
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 63,210,585.74 15.8423
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,201,805.23 17.1686
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 40,931,341.50 16.0515
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 278,016.69 13.2389
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 272,523.48 12.9773
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,154,103.61 13.9049
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,230,839.94 17.095
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,126,870.65 15.0842
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,132,665.87 9.7901
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,184,834.62 16.9238
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 268,609.33 16.7881
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,205,948.33 16.8238
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,497,630.65 13.0941
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,631,587.87 17.3989
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,243,553.45 14.858
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,510,470.74 10.0691
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,125,508.91 17.0283
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 92,785,688.70 14.7279
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,903,909.38 5.577
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,321,804.49 18.2297
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,006,242.98 15.4807
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 889,834.52 13.6898
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,074.97 17.0672
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,813.60 17.3009
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,371,925.53 17.2919
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,542,046.10 19.5764
