OrbusNeich Expands Portfolio with a Next Generation Coronary Scoring Balloon

HONG KONG, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Launch of Scoreflex' NC responds to cardiologists' need for a non-compliant scoring balloon in more resistant lesions

OrbusNeich, a global company specializing in the provision of life-changing vascular solutions, has launched the Scoreflex NC, a non-compliant scoring balloon targeting more resistant lesions. Unique in the marketplace, the Scoreflex NC is a focused force dual-wire balloon system built to facilitate controlled plaque modification with strength and accuracy. To help cardiologists manage increasingly complex cases, the Scoreflex NC boasts an innovative new design which allows for a more robust material to handle resistant and calcified lesions, while maintaining the lowest crossing profile of any focused force angioplasty device.

Other key features of the Scoreflex NC include a continuous metal construction from hub-to-tip allowing for excellent pushability, a Tri-Zone Tip for smooth crossing of lesions and a lubricious coating to reduce friction. It is recommended for use in lesion preparation, ostial lesions, calcified and fibrotic lesions, long diffuse disease and in-stent restenosis.

"Our current Scoreflex offering is one of the fastest growing products in our balloon portfolio and reflects to the need for better lesion preparation. The market has requested a non-compliant version of this device so we are proud to be able to meet this demand by engineering a product with many improvements to the original design," said David Chien, Chairman of the Board. "We anticipate that the Scoreflex NC will become an invaluable device in every cardiologist's toolkit to help tackle the complexities of resistant and calcified lesions".

The introduction of the Scoreflex NC follows the expansion of the company's portfolio to treat peripheral disease last summer. The JADE' and Scoreflex' PTA balloons were the company's first entry devices for lower limb and arteriovenous (AV) fistula intervention.

A long-time leader in coronary artery disease treatment, in 2013 OrbusNeich launched the innovative COMBO Dual Therapy Stent, the world's first dual therapy stent to accelerate endothelial coverage and control neointimal proliferation through the combination of the proven Pro-Healing Technology with an abluminal sirolimus drug elution delivered from a bioresorbable polymer that is completely dissipated within 90 days. In November OrbusNeich launched the new generation COMBO Plus in select countries. COMBO is supported by clinical evidence from the REMEDEE family of studies and several other investigator-initiated studies, totaling over 6,000 patients enrolled across more than 26 countries.

About OrbusNeich - Pioneers in life-changing technologies

OrbusNeich is a global pioneer in the provision of life-changing vascular solutions and offers an extensive portfolio of products that set industry benchmarks in vascular intervention. Current products are the world's first dual therapy stents, the COMBO Plus and COMBO Dual Therapy Stents, together with stents and balloons marketed under the names of Azule', Scoreflex', Sapphire' II, Sapphire' II PRO and Sapphire' II NC, as well as products to treat peripheral artery disease: the Jade' and Scoreflex' PTA balloons. OrbusNeich is headquartered in Hong Kong and has operations in Shenzhen, China; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.; Hoevelaken, The Netherlands; and Tokyo, Japan. OrbusNeich supplies medical devices to physicians in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit http://www.OrbusNeich.com .