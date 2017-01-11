Munksjö Oyj: Ahlstrom's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Approved the Combination of Ahlstrom and Munksjö

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MUNKSJÖ OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 January 2017 at 10:50 CET



Ahlstrom Corporation's ("Ahlstrom") Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") was held today in Helsinki. According to a stock exchange release published by Ahlstrom, the EGM resolved, inter alia, to approve the combination of Ahlstrom's and Munksjö's business operations through a statutory absorption merger of Ahlstrom into Munksjö and approve the merger plan. The EGM also authorised Ahlstrom's Board of Directors to resolve on the distribution of an extra dividend in the total amount of maximum EUR 0.49 per each outstanding share in Ahlstrom prior to the completion of the combination. All decisions were taken in accordance with the proposals of Ahlstrom's Board of Directors. The release is available at www.ahlstrom.com.

The completion of the combination is subject to, inter alia, approval by the EGM of Munksjö as well as merger control approvals from competition authorities. Munksjö's EGM will be held later today in Helsinki, and its decisions will be published by Munksjö as a separate stock exchange release.

Munksjö Oyj

For more information, please contact:

Anna Selberg,

SVP Communications,

Tel. +46 10 250 10 32

Laura Lindholm,

Head of Investor Relations,

Tel. +46 72703 63 36

Notice to Shareholders in the United States

The new shares in Munksjö have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any of the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The new shares in Munksjö may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws of the United States. The new shares in Munksjö will be offered in the United States in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 802 thereunder.

Munksjö and Ahlstrom are Finnish companies. Information distributed in connection with the merger and the related shareholder votes is subject to disclosure requirements of Finland, which are different from those of the United States.

It may be difficult for Ahlstrom's shareholders to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws in respect of the merger, since Munksjö and Ahlstrom are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions, and all of their officers and directors are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Ahlstrom's shareholders may not be able to sue Munksjö or Ahlstrom or their officers or directors in a court in Finland for violations of the U.S. securities laws. It may be difficult to compel Munksjö and Ahlstrom and their affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/munksjo/r/munksjo-oyj--ahlstrom-s-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-approved-the-combination-of-ah,c2163537