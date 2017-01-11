NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - B&H Photo is pleased to announce that Huawei's new smartphones are fully stocked and available online and in-store. The Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6x are enjoying rave reviews from tech blogs and users alike, and both represent a more affordable option to similar high-performance smart devices.

Mate 9

The Mate 9 is Huawei's most advanced device yet, offering performance that rivals the most popular phones on the market today like the iPhone 7 and LG V20. It succeeds the popular Mate 8, with upgrades including a massive 5.9-inch screen, a brand new Kirin 960 octa-core processor, and an amazing Leica camera. On top of it all, it retails at just $599, less than every other phone in its performance category.

The display is comprised of a 5.9" FHD 1920 x 1080 display capable of showing rich HD content in crisp detail. The Kirin processor uses two separate quad-core Cortex processors capable of handling any task. The processor is supported with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage which can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

Users will enjoy the camera immensely, which features a two rear-facing Leica shooters: a 20MP monochrome sensor and a 12MP color sensor that combine to create stunning images and video. An 8MP selfie cameras is also on board.

Huawei Mate 9 MHA-L29 64GB Smartphone

GSM / 4G LTE Capable

North American Variant

20MP + 12MP Rear Cameras / 8MP Front

f/2.2 Leica Dual Rear Camera with OIS

2.4 GHz + 1.8 GHz Quad-Core CPUs

64GB Storage Capacity + 4GB of RAM

5.9" IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution

Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS)

Android 7.0 Nougat

Honor 6x

In addition to the new Mate 9, Huawei also released the Honor 6x, the successor to the popular 5x. Retailing for just $249.99, the Honor 6x is another competitively-priced smartphone with outstanding capability.

With a 5.5" FHD 1920 x 1080 display, users can enjoy rich HD content with easy. Its powerful Hisilicon Kirin 655 chipset allows for multi-tasking and quick web browsing. The processor is supported with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage that is expandable with a microSD card.

Huawei Honor 6x BLN-L24 32GB Smartphone

GSM / 4G LTE Capable

North American Variant

12MP + 2MP Rear Cameras / 8MP Front

2.1 GHz + 1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPUs

32GB Storage Capacity + 3GB of RAM

5.5" IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution

Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS)

microSDXC Memory Card Slot

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

To learn more about the Mate 9, click here.

As Huawei surges into the competitive smartphone market, B&H will be at the forefront of fulfillment and service for all of its products.

Home Studio:

Virtual Reality:

Drones:

Solar Eclipse 2017:

