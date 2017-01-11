Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (FSE: APYYD) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), a creative and technical supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel, and Coca-Cola, who was recently invited to become a member of the prestigious VR/AR Association, would like to announce that it has created a unique gaming VR division.

Daniel Japiassu, director of YDreams states, "We are rapidly expanding our scalable VR/AR growth drivers. This new gaming platform will offer a scalable, unique experience that we are very excited to unveil. We have recently completed a capital injection that will enable the company to expand multiple VR projects and expand our sales team. We are looking forward to 2017 as a break out year for YDreams."

As part of the Company's strategy to increase their VR and AR R&D team and develop products using these technologies, YDreams Global is developing a Gaming Platform for Virtual Reality and will explore the VR gaming market in 2017. The gaming industry for VR is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and the Company is set to develop a new gaming system that will offer a unique worldwide VR gaming entertainment option.

Following the announcement by the Company regarding its VR Simulation for Military training, the initial studies by the team showed that the same Technology would fit perfectly into another important segment: entertainment.

The Gaming Platform will use proprietary Games developed by the Company and use an innovative distribution platform to allow the creation of a worldwide network of the VR Games produced by the Company.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com), is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro that combines both Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design, and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centred ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

YDreams Global recently announced (December 20, 2016) that YDreams has retained acclaimed international law firm of Foley & Lardner LLP. YDreams will to be working directly with two Foley partners: Mr. Robert DuPuy and Mr. Peter Eccles. Mr. DuPuy brings more than three decades of broad legal experience to his clients, including his tenure as chief legal counsel and as president and chief operating officer of Major League Baseball. He is a member of the firm's Sports Industry Team. Mr. Eccles has spent much of his career advising clients on cross-border transactions involving Brazil, where he lived as a youth. He has worked as both outside and in-house counsel to U.S. and international clients on a wide range of issues involving investments in emerging markets throughout Latin America, Asia and Africa.

YDreams Global continues discussions with professional sports teams. It is the Company's intention to push into the major league sports sector during 2017. At this stage no deal has yet been finalized.

On December 8, 2016, YDreams Global announced it was contracted to use its Virtual Reality ("VR") technology in the United States. The first project sold in the United States was released in December in New York City.

Recently (December 1, 2016), the Company announced a plan to create a virtual reality platform to be used by the military and other government agencies such as police departments, fire departments and emergency medical services that could use VR as a training experience. By using this technology for training, for example, the military, police and fire services would be able to experience accurate real-life situations that would be impossible to replicate in physical world exercises.

More Information:

James Nelson

Director, Canada

Tel: 604-646-6910

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.