Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.01.2017 | 11:22
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 9

To: Company Announcements
Date: 10 January 2017
Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

Subject: Net Asset Value


Net Asset Value

The unaudited net asset value per share of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited ("FCRE") as at 31 December 2016 was 97.2 pence. This represents an increase of 1.5 per cent from the net asset value per share as at 30 September 2016 of 95.8 pence.

The net asset value is based on the external valuation of the Group's property portfolio prepared by Cushman & Wakefield.

The net asset value is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The net asset value includes all income to 31 December 2016 and is calculated after deduction of all dividends paid prior to that date. It does not include a provision for the dividend for the quarter to 31 December 2016, which is expected to be paid in March 2017.

Share Price

The share price was 99.0 pence per share at 31 December 2016, which represented a premium of 1.9 per cent to the NAV per share announced above. The share price total return for the quarter was 5.3 per cent.

Breakdown of NAV movement

Set out below is a breakdown of the change to the unaudited net asset value per share calculated under IFRS over the period from 30 September 2016 to 31 December 2016.

Pence per share% of opening NAV
Net asset value per share as at 30 September 201695.8
Unrealised movement in valuation of property portfolio (including the effect of gearing)1.11.2*
Movement in revenue reserves0.30.3
Net asset value per share as at 31 December 201697.21.5

* The un-geared increase in the valuation of the property portfolio over the quarter to 31 December 2016 was 0.8%.

The net gearing as at 31 December 2016 was 28.9%#

# Bank debt (less net current assets) divided by fair value of investment properties

Portfolio Analysis£m% of portfolio as at 31 December 2016% capital value movement in quarter
Offices89.226.9(1.3)
West End25.97.8-
South East33.210.0(0.8)
Rest of UK30.19.1(2.8)
Retail69.721.02.2
West End7.52.30.3
Rest of London7.92.413.7
South East18.15.43.0
Rest of UK36.210.9-
Industrial98.729.82.7
South East98.729.82.7
Retail Warehouse73.922.3(0.6)
Rest of London8.52.6-
Rest of UK65.419.7(0.6)
Total Property331.5100.00.8

Property Purchases and Sales

The Company exchanged on the sale of 17-21 George Street, Croydon during December 2016 for £4 million at an initial yield of 4.6 per cent. This compares against the September 2016 valuation of £3.05 million and this uplift has been reflected in the December 2016 valuation. The transaction is subject to a delayed completion date of 24th January 2017.

Summary Balance Sheet

£mPence per share% of Net Assets
Property Portfolio per Valuation Report331.5138.9142.9
Adjustment for lease incentives(5.1)
(2.1)
(2.2)
Fair Value of Property Portfolio326.4136.8140.7
Cash12.05.05.2
Trade and other receivables6.42.72.8
Trade and other payables(7.8)(3.3)(3.4)
Interest-bearing loans(105.0)(44.0)(45.3)
Net Assets at 31 December 2016232.097.2100.0

The property portfolio will next be valued by an external valuer during March 2017 and the net asset value per share as at 31 March 2017 will be announced in April 2017.
This announcement contains inside information.

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

Peter Lowe
Scott Macrae
F&C Investment Business Ltd
Tel: 0207 628 8000
Fax: 0131 225 2375


© 2017 PR Newswire