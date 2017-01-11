Picton Property Income Ltd - Picton Secures First New Occupier at 50 Farringdon Road

10 January 2017

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

PICTON SECURES FIRST NEW OCCUPIER AT 50 FARRINGDON ROAD, LONDON, EC1

Picton (LSE:PCTN), the property investment company, announces that it has secured its first new occupier at 50 Farringdon Road in Clerkenwell, EC1.

It has let 7,800 sq ft of office space to the leading multidisciplinary engineering contractor Volker Wessels. They will occupy the larger wing of the first floor on a ten year lease, subject to break, at an annual rent of £0.42 million, in line with ERV.

The second floor and one small suite on the first floor remain available to let and there is good interest. The property is situated a short walk from Farringdon station and with Crossrail due to open in 2019, the connectivity of this location will further improve.

Picton has implemented a strategy to meet occupational demand by subdividing the space whilst retaining the previous high quality fit out, saving significant capital expenditure. On a pro rata basis the new rent is over 60% higher than the previous rent.

Michael Morris, Chief Executive of Picton Capital Limited, commented: "This letting confirms our strategy to provide a 'plug and play' solution is attractive to occupiers. It is also encouraging that we have good interest in the remaining space."

