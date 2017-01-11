Simian Global Plc - Publication of Prospectus and Admission to Trading

10 January 2017

Simian Global Plc

("Simian Global" orthe "Company")

Publication of Prospectus and Admission to Trading

Simian Global Plc (LSE: SMG), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the subscription of 5,130,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 15 pence per share raising a total of GBP 769,500. The Company's enlarged share capital of 6,230,000 Ordinary Shares will be admitted to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market for listed securities (together, "Admission").

Admission will become effective and dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. today, 10 January 2017.

Simian Global, is a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") incorporated in the United Kingdom and established to undertake the acquisition of a company or a business in the technology, media and telecommunications ("TMT") sector.



Company Strategy:

Simian Global is seeking to acquire companies within the TMT sector to capitalise on growing consolidation opportunities and create shareholder value by driving positive change. The company is looking at targets across the entire TMT value chain.

The management team, consisting initially of Edward Ng and Ajay Rajpal, have international experience in sourcing M&A opportunities.

As part of any acquisition, the Company will seek re-admission of the enlarged group following the acquisition through a reverse takeover to trading on the London Stock Exchange or admission to another stock exchange.

Simian Global's management team is looking for a company with a strong competitive industry position; large potential for growth, particularly on a cross-border, international basis; a strong and experienced management team.

Edward Ng, the Company's Executive Director commented:"The global TMT marketplace, is one of the largest but most fragmented markets in the world. This, combined with an increasing demand from key customers for pan-regional expertise and coverage, means that this largely de-consolidated market is primed for investment and consolidation.

The knowledge and experience of the Board will drive implementation of the defined company strategy, with a key focus on enhancing shareholder value and generating strong returns for investors.

We are very pleased to have secured investment for the Admission and look forward to executing our stated acquisition strategy for the benefit of all our shareholders."

Availability of the Prospectus

The Prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Copies of the Prospectus are also available at the Company's registered address at Finsgate, 5-7 Cranwood Street, London, EC1V 9EE and from the Company's website at www.simianglobal.com.



ENDS



Enquiries:



Simian Global Plc

Ajay Rajpal

Tel:+44 (0)20 7866 2145





Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Fungai Ndoro

Duncan Vasey

Tel:+44 (0)20 7469 0930

