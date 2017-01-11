LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- From Japan's highly organised Yakuza to Russia's 9,000 member-strong Solntsevskaya Bratva, criminal gangs remain very much at large in the world today. A special report in the latest issue of World Finance takes a look at how crime does indeed pay for the world's most powerful criminal syndicates, and the profound economic impact it has on the global economy.

Wrecking communities and leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake, Mafioso groups have a profound influence in the societies they touch. In addition to this social impact, the economic consequences of organised crime amounts to billions each year. The new issue of World Finance examines the most lucrative and popular illegal exploits, including the international drug trafficking trade that generates around $320bn every year.

While drug smuggling and human trafficking account for a large portion of global illegal revenue, new technologies are now fuelling new types of crime as well. Cyber attacks, money laundering and sophisticated white-collar crimes are all on the rise as criminal gangs fast adapt their operations to the digital age.

Also in the magazine, World Finance reflects on Donald Trump's momentous victory in the US presidential elections, and explores what his presidency could mean for the world. Elsewhere, the magazine takes a look at the controversy surrounding genetically modified organisms, and how Australia's smart policies have guided the island nation through 100 recession-free quarters.

