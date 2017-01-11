Videology Releases Global '2017 TV & Video Outlook' Featuring Insights and Predictions from Advertising Industry Leaders

-- Report features interviews with AT&T AdWorks, Bell Media, CNN International, comScore Inc., GroupM, LiveRamp, MediaCom, Nielsen, OMG, Oracle, Publicis and more --

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,Videology, a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising, released a new report featuring interviews with industry-leading media companies, advertising agencies and technology providers. The report, '2017 TV & Video Outlook,' is offered in two regional editions, one focused on the U.K. market and one focused on the North American market.



Both reports can be downloaded from the company's website here: http://bit.ly/2gwGKGw

"In 2016, we saw unprecedented change in the global advertising landscape, with data, automation, quality, transparency and the quest for tangible results taking center stage," said Scott Ferber, Founder and CEO, Videology. "Yet, we know this sea change is in its early stages. With this in mind, we've interviewed some of the industry's top minds, from some of its most innovative businesses, to find out what they see coming in 2017. The aim of this report is to share their vision of the top challenges, changes and opportunities ahead, so that we can be prepared to achieve the greatest possible success in this shifting media landscape."

As consumers' viewing habits rapidly fragment, these interviews bring light to key issues associated with advertising effectiveness. Some key topics in both reports include:

How best to navigate the changing TV and digital video landscape

What the smartest marketers are doing to gear up for success in 2017

The rise in advanced TV advertising solutions

Changes in cross-device and mobile advertising strategies

The fight against fraud in digital advertising

Leveraging the power of data

And much more...

The '2017 UK TV and Video Outlook' report features interviews with: CNN International, comScore Inc., MEC, MediaCom, OMG, Publicis and Viacom Velocity International.

The '2017 North American TV and Video Outlook' report features interviews with: AT&T AdWorks, Bell Media, comScore Inc., GroupM, LiveRamp, Nielsen, Oracle and WhiteOps.

Download both full reports here: http://bit.ly/2gwGKGw

