UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Estimated to Reach US$ 691.71 Mn by 2024; Surpassing North America, Asia Pacific to Become Market Leader: Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes (Foamed tapes and Non-foamed tapes (Thermally Conductive tapes, Flame Retardant tapes and Universal tapes)) Market for Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electricals & Electronics and Other End-user Industries - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024." According to the report, the global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes market was valued at US$ 370.41 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 691.71 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.29 % between 2016 and 2024.

Acrylic adhesive tapes are formed with an acrylic polymer base that is coated on a backing material or carrier. The adhesive is applied either on one side or both in order to temporarily or permanently join two overlapping materials. One of the techniques used to produce these pressure-sensitive tapes is UV curation, which enables improved manufacturing without requiring solvents.

The UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes products are segmented as follows: foamed tapes and non-foamed tapes. Non-foamed tapes are further classified into thermally conductive tapes, flame retardant tapes and universal tapes. The significant characteristics of thermally conductive tapes is thermal insulation, transfer and stability, that of flame retardant tapes is heat resistance and that of universal tape is tear-proof system with easy application. These properties are very essential and are expected in majority of industry applications. The demand for UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes products is estimated to grow during the forecast period is majorly due to product assembly applications in various industries.

Major applications of advanced materials are observed in industries such as automotive, building & construction, and electricals & electronics. They are also used in aerospace and medical equipment sectors, flexible packaging & laminating of industrial and other consumer goods, graphic art applications, product assembly applications, along with serving industrial purposes.

The automotive industry is currently tackling increasing demands for improvements in fuel economy and emission control. Therefore, there is a great deal of interest in the usage of UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes to produce lightweight vehicles. Constantly increasing infrastructure required for growing population, along with renovation and improvements that are required in existing infrastructure are the key boosters for building & construction industry.

North America and Europe are mature markets for the global UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes. This is due to production capacity available and sophistication with the advancement of technologies in these regions. Asia Pacific and MEA are expected to witness a growth in their global share of the market owing to building & construction industry in these regions.

Rising pressure to use chemicals emitting a low content of VOC is the key reason for research and development of UV-cured adhesives and their applications in various industries. Players shifting their focus onto the development of new products is projected to offer significant opportunities in the near future.

Production of UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes requires specialized machinery with advanced technology for proper application of UV-cured adhesives. Their development and adoption in the market (because of their low to almost zero content of volatile organic compounds (VOCs)) is the result of stringent regulations on the usage of chemicals emitting VOCs.

Major players in the UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes market include 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Denka Company Limited, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

The UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market has been divided into the following segments.

UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market - Product Analysis

Foamed tapes

Non-foamed tapes Thermally Conductive tapes Flame Retardant tapes Universal tapes



UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market - End-user Industry Analysis

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Electricals & Electronics

Others

UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

