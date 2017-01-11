CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeremy Grose 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Management Services - UK & International and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.34 7,500

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2017-01-10 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

David Lanchester - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8829

Charles Taylor plc

11 January 2017

