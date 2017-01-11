CHICAGO, IL and RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the trusted government IT solutions provider, that Carahsoft will enable delivery of TransUnion's investigative and risk management tool, TLOxp®, and its identity authentication and verification solutions to the public sector via Carahsoft's GSA Schedule 70 and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) contracts.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and its ecosystem of reseller partners to offer government agencies powerful resources for both locating and researching connections between individuals, businesses and assets as well as preventing instances of cyber fraud by identifying suspicious behavioral patterns," said Kevin Kottman, vice president of TransUnion's government information solutions group. "As online threats continue to grow, we have found that cyber fraud can be prevented with integrated identity management tools that provide digital verification and ID authentication, as well as identification of digital behaviors indicative of cyber fraud."

TLOxp offers government agencies a 360-degree view of vendors, businesses and individuals by aggregating public and private information, and consolidating current and historical information. TLOxp can help agencies authenticate identities, detect fraud, reduce financial losses, and protect the interests of its citizens.

"With the addition of these identity, fraud and investigative solutions to our offerings, we are now able to offer government agencies and our reseller and integrator partners fast access to actionable intelligence to prevent fraud and fight cybercrimes," said Michael Shrader, vice president of emerging technologies at Carahsoft. "We look forward to continuing to work with the TransUnion team to drive demand for its products throughout the public sector marketplace."

TransUnion's TLOxp investigative solution and its identity and fraud solutions are available immediately via Carahsoft's GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact Carahsoft at 866-421-4683; view a short video on TLOxp; or visit https://www.tlo.com/government/ or http://www.transunion.com/government.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

We call this Information for Good. http://www.transunion.com/business

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the trusted Government IT solutions provider. As a top-ranked government contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Symantec, EMC, Adobe, F5 Networks, Open Source, HP, SAP, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing firms by CRN, Inc., Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

