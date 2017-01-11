Energy Storage Provider SimpliPhi Power Sees 100 Percent Revenue Growth and Nearly Doubles its Deployments to 9MW in 2016

Company reduces battery prices by 30 percent and celebrates "zero failure rate" in its global deployments with the U.S Department of Defense

OJAI, California, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In just one year, SimpliPhi Power has nearly doubled its energy storage deployments from 5 MW in mid-2015 to 9MW at the end of 2016, and increased its revenue by over 100 percent, making it the company's most successful year to date. The company was also informed recently, that the U.S. Department of Defense reported in the six years the DoD has been utilizing SimpliPhi batteries in its expeditionary units worldwide, the agency has experienced zero failures related to the batteries. With the company's continued expansion in manufacturing and operations it has also achieved a 30 percent reduction in pricing for its award-winning energy storage solutions over the past two years and obtained UL certification for its PHI 3.4 kWh 24V and 4.48V batteries in 2016.

"Beyond SimpliPhi's core value proposition, optimizing any generation source and extending access into the night and beyond the limits of the grid, our energy storage solutions continue to gain significant traction because they solve problems that directly impact the bottom line and accelerate the ROI for businesses, governments, utility, military, humanitarian and emergency response markets," said SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "Our energy storage and management systems do for the power industry what cell phones did for the communications industry - allow freedom of access anytime, anywhere. We've been operating profitably since 2013 and celebrate our global network of partners who represent the vision characteristic of early adopters that have contributed significantly to our success through their continued business. The potential global market for energy storage is vast, and with deployments in the field since 2002, we offer a proven track-record of robust, reliable and enduring energy storage solutions beyond specification sheets that support an ever-growing network of installers and sales channels."

Much of SimpliPhi's success in 2016 came from the company's ability to offer energy storage solutions with integrated battery management systems that function with all industry standard inverter charge controllers with a standard 10-year warranty that does not require a dedicated internet connection to maintain. Such characteristics make the SimpliPhi line of batteries ideal for residential, commercial, military and entertainment applications, as well as an ideal 'drop-in' replacement for existing lead acid battery banks.

In addition, R&D and product development at SimpliPhi continues to grow at a rapid pace. The recently introduced plug & play AccESS unit is currently being installed in California, Hawaii and other states. On the commercial side, the high voltage PHI 256 kWh480 VDC battery building blocks, introduced last July, are gaining traction for their robust performance profile, ease of installation and scalability. The high voltage PHI batteries offer the same level of safety, non-toxicity, broad operating temperature, efficiency rate and cycle life of the 24 and 48 volt PHI batteries, without the need for cooling or external temperature control. A common feature for all SimpliPhi batteries, this eliminates additional costs associated with ancillary equipment and use of energy to cool and monitor the batteries.

With mobile, grid-tied and off-grid applications in the field for more than 15 years, SimpliPhi batteries feature industry-leading specifications, including a charge/discharge efficiency rate of 98 percent, outdoor temperature rating of 140 degrees F, 10,000 cycle life and 100 percent depth of discharge.

Noteable SimpliPhi projects this year include off-grid applications for health clinics in Haiti, the plug-in-play solar+storage containerized installation at Vacherie Ranch, the Polebridge Mercantile micro-grid in Montana and the Taft Botanical Gardens Eco Resort, in Southern California. Other achievements in 2016 included a silver Edison Awardfor Innovation in Technology, and a gold Stevie American Business Award for innovation and disruption in technology and business.

About SimpliPhi Power

Founded in 2002 as LibertyPak/Optimized Energy Storage, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize lithium ferro phosphate (LFP). Based in Ojai, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and assembly methods to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit SimpliPhipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower or Facebook and LinkedIn.