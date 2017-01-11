Active Calcium Silicate Market Size to Exceed 119 Kilo Tons by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"Global Active Calcium Silicate Market Size by Application (Insulation, Fire Protection, Ceramics, Cement, Paint & Coatings), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil), Application Growth Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 - 2024"

Active Calcium Silicate Market generated over USD 100 million for 2015, and is forecast to exceed USD 215 million by 2024 driven by Ceramic industry growth; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Strong outlook towards construction spending along with passive fire protection (PFP) demand across residential and infrastructure projects should drive product demand. It is used for technical applications such as high temperature stability and sound absorbents.

With intumescent and fire resistant characteristics, it is majorly used in acoustic tiles and wallboard applications along with clay and brick product formulation and can help in reducing shrinkage owing to excessive heat exposure. Uses also include board and block in electric arc furnace and blast furnace for high temperature insulation applications. Strong HTI application scope across petrochemical, glass and steel industries will stimulate active calcium silicate industry.

Active calcium silicate market size from insulation applications may witness highest gains at over 5%. It is used in oil & gas, electronics, and construction industries to protect machines from exterior hazards or shocks, and thereby maintaining system temperature. Stringent NIOSH & OSHA guidelines with respect to usage will remain a challenge for companies. The industry is heavily regulated across the U.S., Germany, Italy, France and Italy towards test methods and quality standards for thermal insulation materials.

Key raw materials include sodium silicate, limestone, and hydrochloric acid. Sodium silicate is used in various applications such as catalyst, detergents, food, healthcare, pulp & paper, and elastomers. In addition, it is used as feedstock for manufacturing magnesium, zirconium, potassium, and ethyl silicates. These factors have impact over active calcium silicate market price trend.

Key insights from the report include:

Europe active calcium silicate market should witness consumption of over 40 kilo tons by 2024. ECSPA provides norms for standardization and technology for construction projects in masonry field.

U.S. active calcium silicate market should witness gains at over 3.5%. Favorable regulatory compliances by ASTM to formulate, regulate and direct fire safety standards along with test method for measuring compressive properties of thermal and acoustic insulations should boost regional growth.

Fire protection applications across Chinawill witness significant gains, rising awareness along with increasing government initiatives towards implementing passive fire protection in buildings will drive growth.

Ceramic applications in Brazil are likely to see consumption exceed 90 tons. Growing consumer awareness towards high quality ceramic tiles to replace conventional floors and walls should fuel product demand.

Trade statistics support product export opportunities to Saudi Arabia , UAE and South Africa , which can offer manufacturers to increase regional presence.

Global active calcium silicate industry is competitive and some companies operating in this industry include Promat International, Skamol, HIL Limited, Ramco Industries and 2K Technologies.

Active calcium silicate market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in tons and revenue in USD million from 2013 to 2024 , for the following segments:

Active Calcium Silicate Market By Application

Insulation

Fire protection

Ceramics

Cement

Paint & coatings

Others

The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

LATAM Brazil

MEA

