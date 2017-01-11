Our Netflix Stock (NFLX) Forecast Was 100% RightSince shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) logged 30% gains last quarter, it's safe to say the share price has recovered from its mid-2016 blues. Few analysts believed that Netflix stock (NFLX) could pull off such a spectacular comeback...that is, except us at Profit Confidential.Sorry for tooting our own horn, but it's true. In early February, when NFLX stock was hitting grisly depths, our reports sliced through the market pessimism. Netflix stock had traded in this pattern.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...