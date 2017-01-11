Spray Drying Equipment Market Worth 5.80 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Spray Drying Equipment Marketby Type (Rotary Atomizer, Nozzle Atomizer, Fluidized, Closed Loop, and Centrifugal), Application (Food, Pharmaceutical, and Chemical), Drying Stage, Cycle Type, Flow Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 5.80 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2016 to 2022.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for ready to-eat food products due to urbanized lifestyle, rise in disposable income, and growing health awareness among consumers.

The nozzle atomizer spray dryer accounted for the largest market share in 2015.

On the basis of equipment type, the nozzle atomizer spray dryer dominated the Spray Drying Equipment Market followed by rotary atomizer spray dryer. Nozzle atomizer spray dryers are especially used for products where a rather coarse powder with narrow particle distribution and high bulk density is required. This liquid to powder spray dryer is widely used for heat sensitive food products.

The two stage spray dryer type is projected to be the fastest-growing market from 2016 to 2022

The two stage spray dryer type is projected to be the fastest growing in the forecasted period from 2016 to 2022. The rise in the spray dryer equipment market is due to the application of more than one stage drying process in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The food encapsulation technique usually requires more than one stage due to the sensitivity of the ingredient to be encapsulated which requires two stage spray dryers. Heat sensitive food products require two stage spray drying process owing to higher efficiency due to better drying of the product into the final powder form.

Co-current flow type spray dryer accounted for the largest market share in the Spray Drying Equipment Market in 2015

The co-current flow type spray dryer accounted for the largest market in 2015 due to its application in heat sensitive food products such as dairy products which require strict monitoring of the flow and the overall spray drying process.

Food industry accounted for the largest market share in 2015

On the basis of application, the food industry is expected to occupy a major market share through the forecast period due to the extensive usage of spray drying equipment for various processes, starting from food ingredients to conversion of fruit & vegetable juices into instant mixes, instant coffee mixes, and drying of eggs and dairy products. There are various types of spray dryers used, which are selected on the basis of the product type and the nature of production.

North American region dominated the Spray Drying Equipment Market in 2015

The North American region was the largest market for spray drying equipment in 2015. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are growth markets for spray drying equipment due to preference of liquid milk alternatives and other diary items in the powder form. The U.S. also has a bigger market for food ingredients and food additives where processing requires spray drying to get the desired product without loss of the properties.

The Spray Drying Equipment Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as GEA Group AG (Germany), SPX Flow Technology (U.S.), Buchi Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), Dedert Corporation (U.S.), and European Spray Dry Technologies LLP (UK).

