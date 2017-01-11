It can sometimes be a struggle to get solar installers and utilities to play well with each other. A partnership announced today shows it's not only possible, but advantageous, to both parties.

National installer Sunrun has signed a deal with investor-owned utility National Grid that includes multiple interactions, including a direct investment of $100 million by the utility to fund 200 MW of residential projects. For both sides, the goal is to encourage the adoption of rooftop solar in cost-effective, scalable ways.

Initially, the program will target nearly 100,000 single-family ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...