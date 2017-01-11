Darling Ingredients to Present at 13th Annual BNP Paribas High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) (the "Company") today announced that management will present at the 13th Annual BNP Paribas High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference to be held at the Landmark hotel in London. Randall C. Stuewe, Darling's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 19, at 11:40 a.m. GMT, and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Randy will be joined by John Muse, Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Lynch, Darling's newly appointed Executive Vice President - Chief Administrative Officer effective January 15, 2017, and Melissa Gaither, Vice President Investor Relations and Global Communications.

