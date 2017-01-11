sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.01.2017 | 12:57
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 11

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 10-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue453.61p
INCLUDING current year revenue 454.46p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 10-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue750.30p
INCLUDING current year revenue765.00p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue734.64p
INCLUDING current year revenue749.34p
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 10-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue311.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue316.15p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 10-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1921.79p
INCLUDING current year revenue1935.45p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1863.63p
INCLUDING current year revenue1877.29p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 10-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue407.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue411.78p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue402.64p
INCLUDING current year revenue407.40p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 10-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue182.21p
INCLUDING current year revenue181.98p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 10-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue198.09p
INCLUDING current year revenue197.64p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 10-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.12p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.11p
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 10-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 131.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue131.56p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 10-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue266.46p
INCLUDING current year revenue270.90p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---

