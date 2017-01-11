DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Willow Bend Systems, a leading managed IT services provider dedicated to maximizing business performance for its customers, today announced it is publishing a guide to help small businesses determine the best IT strategies for their companies. The e-book, Dallas Small Business Owner's Guide to IT, is available for free download at http://www.willowbendsystems.com/dallas-small-business-owners-guide-to-it.

Many Dallas-area small business CEOs are focused on running and growing their companies and, thus, aren't as fluent with the IT processes that make their businesses tick. However, these businesspeople do realize that technology is essential to growth and success. The choices available to CEOs are to internally manage IT or to outsource to technical support specialists. Determining which strategy works best for a small business is essential to success in the present and the future. Willow Bend Systems' new e-book examines important factors CEOs should consider when determining their IT strategies. Features of the guide include:

Essential technologies that should be in every small business's toolbox

The importance of understanding IT risks and vulnerabilities

The challenges of internally managing IT solutions

A detailed look at why IT solutions and systems may require outsourced support

"Most Dallas small business owners grasp how IT is becoming an increasingly important part of a company's stability and growth," says Shayne Reich, President of Willow Bend Systems. "IT strategy is among the most important decisions CEOs will make toward securing success today and tomorrow. Our new guide gives small business owners the advice necessary to reach a decision."

For more information about this new e-book or Willow Bend's services, visit the company's website at www.willowbendsystems.com.

About Willow Bend Systems

Willow Bend Systems leverages your existing technology to develop IT solutions that work for your business. With managed IT services, infrastructure hosting, IT hardware sales, and IP phone systems, Willow Bend Systems delivers comprehensive, streamlined IT solutions that help you focus on your clients, not your technology. For more information, visit www.willowbendsystems.com.

