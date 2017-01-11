sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 11.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,916 Euro		+0,047
+0,80 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPITA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,924
6,072
14:02
11.01.2017 | 13:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 11

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameNick Greatorex
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNick Greatorex - Group Finance Director
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionMonthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Nick Greatorex - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.045 36
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
36 Ordinary shares

£5.045
e)Date of the transaction
Nick Greatorex2017-01-09
14.57 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

© 2017 PR Newswire