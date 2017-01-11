Global Formulations Companies, Markets, Products, Patents, Regulations, Supply Chains, New Trends and Technologies Report 2016: Leading Industry Suppliers of Formulated Crop Protection Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Formulations 2016: Insecticides; Herbicides; Fungicides; Biopesticides; Microencapsulations; Oil Dispersion - Companies, Markets, Products, Patents, Regulations, Supply Chains, New Trends and Technologies" report to their offering.

This new edition of Formulations is thoroughly revised



It comprehensively covers the current status of all crop protection formulations, including insecticides; herbicides; fungicides; biopesticides, microencapsulation and controlled release; and oil dispersion applications.



Companies, markets, products, patents, regulations, supply chains, technological trends and novel developments in formulations are all fully explored by the authors for each category.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 General Introduction

1.2 Crop Protection Products: Market Overview

1.3 Leading Industry Suppliers of Formulated Crop Protection Products

1.4 Review of Recent Product Announcements with Formulation Relevance

1.5 Pesticide Regulations and Implications for Formulations



2. Definitions

2.1 Components of a Formulation

2.2 Active Ingredient Functions

2.3 Formulation Codes



3. Insecticide Formulations

3.1 Requirements for Insecticide Formulations

3.2 Properties of Insecticide Active Ingredients

3.3 Formulation Properties of Known Insecticides

3.4 Features of Insecticide Formulations

3.5 Review of Insecticide Formulation Developments

3.6 Summary



4. Herbicide Formulations

4.1 Requirements for Herbicide Formulations

4.2 Properties of Herbicide Active Ingredients

4.3 Formulation Properties of Known Herbicides

4.4 Features of Herbicide Formulations

4.5 Herbicide Resistance

4.6 Review of Herbicide Formulation Developments

4.6.1 Options to Eliminate Volatility of Herbicides

4.6.2 Other Patents

4.7 Summary



5. Fungicide Formulations

5.1 Requirements for Fungicide Formulations

5.2 Properties of Fungicide Active Ingredients

5.3 Formulation Properties of Known Fungicides

5.4 Features of Fungicide Formulations

5.5 Review of Fungicide Formulation Developments

5.6 Summary



6. Formulants and Adjuvants

6.1 Categories of Formulants and Adjuvants

6.2 Drivers behind Adjuvant Development

6.3 Market, Mergers and Acquisitions since 2013

6.4 Suppliers and Commercial Product Offerings

6.5 Review of Recent Patent and Literature Activity

6.6 Summary



7. Special Topic - Biopesticides

7.1 Definition of Biopesticides and Trends

7.2 Industry Associations, Companies and Commercial Products

7.3 Biopesticide Actives, Challenges and Formulation Approaches

7.4 Recent Patent and Publication Activity

7.5 Summary



8. Microencapsulation and Controlled Release

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Microencapsulation: Activity in Agrochemicals

8.3 Microencapsulation Technologies

8.4 Current Activity in Microencapsulation and Controlled Release of Agrochemicals

8.5 Microencapsulation Technologies from Other Industries

8.6 Summary



9. Special Topic - Oil Dispersions

9.1 Definitions, Typical Components and Benefits

9.2 Commercial Products

9.3 Formulation Approaches and Challenges

9.4 Recent Patent Activity

9.5 Summary



10. Specialised Formulations

10.1 Overview

10.2 Aerosols, Fogs, Gases, Smokes

10.3 Tablets, Granules and other solids

10.4 Gels and Semi-Solids

10.5 Emulsions and Emulsifiable Formulations

10.6 Other Oil-Based Formulations

10.7 Seed Treatments

10.8 Others

10.9 Summary



11. Novel Technologies

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Nanotechnology

11.3 Novel Materials for Formulations

11.4 Novel Colloidal Structures

11.5 Crystal Modification

11.6 Electrostatic Applications

11.7 Experimental Methodology

11.8 Summary



12. Formulation Supply Chain

12.1 Raw Material (Co-Formulant) Providers

12.2 Contract Manufacturing

12.3 Contract Research Organisations

12.4 Regulatory Consultants

12.5 Exhibitions and Conferences

12.6 Other Consultants



13. Future Trends in Formulation

13.1 Introduction

13.2 The Impact of Emerging Technologies

13.3 The Impact of Future Market Drivers

13.4 Summary



Companies Mentioned



- Adama

- Arysta LifeScience (Platform Specialty Products: Former Arysta, Chemtura and Agriphar businesses)

- BASF

- Bayer CropScience

- Dow Agrosciences

- DuPont

- FMC/Cheminova

- Monsanto

- Sumitomo (Valent in USA)

- Syngenta

- UPL



