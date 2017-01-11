Global Formulations Companies, Markets, Products, Patents, Regulations, Supply Chains, New Trends and Technologies Report 2016: Leading Industry Suppliers of Formulated Crop Protection Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Formulations 2016: Insecticides; Herbicides; Fungicides; Biopesticides; Microencapsulations; Oil Dispersion - Companies, Markets, Products, Patents, Regulations, Supply Chains, New Trends and Technologies" report to their offering.
This new edition of Formulations is thoroughly revised
It comprehensively covers the current status of all crop protection formulations, including insecticides; herbicides; fungicides; biopesticides, microencapsulation and controlled release; and oil dispersion applications.
Companies, markets, products, patents, regulations, supply chains, technological trends and novel developments in formulations are all fully explored by the authors for each category.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 General Introduction
1.2 Crop Protection Products: Market Overview
1.3 Leading Industry Suppliers of Formulated Crop Protection Products
1.4 Review of Recent Product Announcements with Formulation Relevance
1.5 Pesticide Regulations and Implications for Formulations
2. Definitions
2.1 Components of a Formulation
2.2 Active Ingredient Functions
2.3 Formulation Codes
3. Insecticide Formulations
3.1 Requirements for Insecticide Formulations
3.2 Properties of Insecticide Active Ingredients
3.3 Formulation Properties of Known Insecticides
3.4 Features of Insecticide Formulations
3.5 Review of Insecticide Formulation Developments
3.6 Summary
4. Herbicide Formulations
4.1 Requirements for Herbicide Formulations
4.2 Properties of Herbicide Active Ingredients
4.3 Formulation Properties of Known Herbicides
4.4 Features of Herbicide Formulations
4.5 Herbicide Resistance
4.6 Review of Herbicide Formulation Developments
4.6.1 Options to Eliminate Volatility of Herbicides
4.6.2 Other Patents
4.7 Summary
5. Fungicide Formulations
5.1 Requirements for Fungicide Formulations
5.2 Properties of Fungicide Active Ingredients
5.3 Formulation Properties of Known Fungicides
5.4 Features of Fungicide Formulations
5.5 Review of Fungicide Formulation Developments
5.6 Summary
6. Formulants and Adjuvants
6.1 Categories of Formulants and Adjuvants
6.2 Drivers behind Adjuvant Development
6.3 Market, Mergers and Acquisitions since 2013
6.4 Suppliers and Commercial Product Offerings
6.5 Review of Recent Patent and Literature Activity
6.6 Summary
7. Special Topic - Biopesticides
7.1 Definition of Biopesticides and Trends
7.2 Industry Associations, Companies and Commercial Products
7.3 Biopesticide Actives, Challenges and Formulation Approaches
7.4 Recent Patent and Publication Activity
7.5 Summary
8. Microencapsulation and Controlled Release
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Microencapsulation: Activity in Agrochemicals
8.3 Microencapsulation Technologies
8.4 Current Activity in Microencapsulation and Controlled Release of Agrochemicals
8.5 Microencapsulation Technologies from Other Industries
8.6 Summary
9. Special Topic - Oil Dispersions
9.1 Definitions, Typical Components and Benefits
9.2 Commercial Products
9.3 Formulation Approaches and Challenges
9.4 Recent Patent Activity
9.5 Summary
10. Specialised Formulations
10.1 Overview
10.2 Aerosols, Fogs, Gases, Smokes
10.3 Tablets, Granules and other solids
10.4 Gels and Semi-Solids
10.5 Emulsions and Emulsifiable Formulations
10.6 Other Oil-Based Formulations
10.7 Seed Treatments
10.8 Others
10.9 Summary
11. Novel Technologies
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Nanotechnology
11.3 Novel Materials for Formulations
11.4 Novel Colloidal Structures
11.5 Crystal Modification
11.6 Electrostatic Applications
11.7 Experimental Methodology
11.8 Summary
12. Formulation Supply Chain
12.1 Raw Material (Co-Formulant) Providers
12.2 Contract Manufacturing
12.3 Contract Research Organisations
12.4 Regulatory Consultants
12.5 Exhibitions and Conferences
12.6 Other Consultants
13. Future Trends in Formulation
13.1 Introduction
13.2 The Impact of Emerging Technologies
13.3 The Impact of Future Market Drivers
13.4 Summary
Companies Mentioned
- Adama
- Arysta LifeScience (Platform Specialty Products: Former Arysta, Chemtura and Agriphar businesses)
- BASF
- Bayer CropScience
- Dow Agrosciences
- DuPont
- FMC/Cheminova
- Monsanto
- Sumitomo (Valent in USA)
- Syngenta
- UPL
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrxp28/formulations
