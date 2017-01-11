World SON (Self-Organizing Networks) Ecosystem Market 2016-2030: SON (Self-Organizing Network) Spending to Surpass $5 Billion by 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets
has announced the addition of SNS Research's new report
"The SON (Self-Organizing Networks) Ecosystem: 2016-2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts"
to their offering.
Key Findings:
- Despite challenges relating to implementation complexities and multi-vendor interoperability, SON revenue is expected to grow to more than $5 Billion by the end of 2020, exceeding conventional mobile network optimization revenue by a significant margin. - Mobile operators have reported up to a 50% reduction in dropped calls and over 20% higher data rates with SON implementation. Besides common network optimization use cases, operators are also capitalizing on SON platforms to address critical business objectives such as refarming 2G/3G spectrum for LTE networks.
- In a bid to differentiate their products, Wi-Fi access point OEMs are beginning to integrate SON features such as plug-and-play deployment, autonomous performance optimization, self-healing and proactive defense against unauthorized access.
- SON platforms are moving from reactive systems to more advanced implementations that incorporate predictive analytics technology to make necessary changes to a network before any degradation occurs.
- Infrastructure and software incumbents are continuing to acquire smaller established C-SON players to accelerate their entry path into the C-SON market.
The SON (Self-Organizing Networks) Ecosystem: 2016 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the SON and associated mobile network optimization ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, OpEx and CapEx savings potential, use cases, SON deployment case studies, future roadmap, value chain, vendor analysis and strategies. The report also presents revenue forecasts for both SON and conventional mobile network optimization, along with individual projections for 10 SON submarkets, 6 regions and 15 countries from 2016 through to 2030.
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
- Mobile Network Optimization
- - SON
- - Conventional Mobile Network Planning & Optimization
- SON Network Segment Submarkets
- - Macrocell RAN
- - HetNet RAN
- - Mobile Core
- - Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul
- SON Architecture Submarkets
- - C-SON (Centralized SON)
- - D-SON (Distributed SON)
- SON Access Network Technology Submarkets
- - 2G & 3G
- - LTE
- - Wi-Fi
- - 5G
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 SON & Mobile Network Optimization Ecosystem
3 SON Technology, Use Cases & Implementation Architectures
4 SON Standardization
5 SON Deployment Case Studies
6 Industry Roadmap & Value Chain
7 Vendor Landscape
8 Market Analysis & Forecasts
9 Key Trends, Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations
