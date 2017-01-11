sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.01.2017 | 13:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Report 2017-2021: Major Drivers for this Market is Need to Reduce Energy Cost - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global building integrated photovoltaics market to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of BIPV-related products in the market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing number of green buildings. The actual construction, establishment, and subsequent continuous operation of a building requires a substantial amount of energy.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is need to reduce energy cost. Commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, and manufacturing plants are the most energy-intensive end-users as they need to function round-the-clock and use various equipment for the upkeep of their in-house operations. As a result, the demand and amount spent on electricity in these facilities is high. A growing number of commercial buildings with large floor spaces is adding to the energy cost of the building sector.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is absence of BIPV-specific standards. As BIPV modules serve dual functions, they must follow codes and standards of PV and construction industries. Presently, PV modules, including BIPV, are subject to the design and qualification standards devised by the Underwriters Laboratory and the International Electrotechnical Commission. But, BIPV may be required to meet other criteria as a structural component, and this can act as a market inhibitor.

Key vendors

  • First Solar
  • Sharp Solar
  • Suntech Power
  • Trina Solar
  • Yingli Solar

Other prominent vendors

  • altPOWER
  • Ascent Solar Technologies
  • Canadian Solar
  • Centrosolar
  • Dyesol
  • ertex solar
  • Hanergy
  • Heliatek
  • Scheuten

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market segmentation by panel types

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p66f9n/global_building

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


