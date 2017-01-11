sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2017-2021 with Aristocrat Leisure, Novomatic, Galaxy Entertainment, GTECH & Scientific Games Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global casino gaming equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.25% during the forecast period

The easing of government regulations related to casino markets is one of the major factors contributing to the growing demand for casino gaming equipment. Many countries, such as Japan, are aiming at legalizing casino gaming because of the growing popularity of gambling and the high revenue contribution from casinos globally. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The market growth is also driven by factors such as the increasing middle-class population and rising disposable income. This rise in demand for gambling games is leading to an increase in the construction of new casino centers across the world. For instance, Marina Bay Sands, which opened in April 2010, generated a revenue of $1.06 billion from the casino in 2010 and more than $2.3 billion in 2015.

Currently, the penetration of VR technology is limited, with very few gambling providers adopting the technology. SlotMillion, an online gambling provider, is one of the few vendors that entered the VR casino market. Vendors like CasinoVR provide VR poker for VR headsets like Gear VR and Oculus Rift.

Key vendors

  • Aristocrat Leisure
  • Novomatic
  • Galaxy Entertainment
  • GTECH
  • Scientific Games

Other prominent vendors

  • Amatic Industries
  • Ainsworth Game Technology
  • APEX Gaming Technology
  • Astro Gaming
  • Everi Holdings
  • Gaming Partners International
  • Interblock
  • Konami Gaming
  • Universal Entertainment

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7m48dg/global_casino

