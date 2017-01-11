NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Editors Note: There are two photos associated with this press release.

Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK: WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com has entered into a securities purchase agreement that will save the company time in securing capital for growth. The move follows Winning Brands' recently announced comeback strategy to deepen distribution of its existing products and broaden revenue sources to new sectors via launch partnerships with innovators in new product categories.

GPL Ventures LLC of New York City has agreed to purchase U.S. $1.5 Million of Winning Brands common stock pursuant to a January 5, 2017 securities purchase agreement with Winning Brands that will form the basis of a Tier I offering to be filed under the new provisions of SEC Regulation A. These new provisions were announced by the SEC on March 25, 2015 and are designed to facilitate smaller companies' access to capital by providing investors with more investment choices.

The U.S. $1.5 Million securities purchase agreement is beneficial to Winning Brands because it removes the uncertainty of whether Winning Brands shares will be subscribed after Winning Brands' filing with the SEC of Form 1-A becomes effective. The price of the stock under the offering has not been finalized, but will be described in the offering circular in due course, together with all other material details of the securities purchase agreement and Winning Brands operating information. Winning Brands will regain the OTC Markets Pink Current Information Tier and be in full regulatory compliance prior to the filing of the Regulation A offering.

The new provisions of SEC Regulation A Tier I greatly expand the scope of permitted subscribers to a qualified offering. This can now include unaccredited investors and persons with a relationship to the company or an interest in its products. The shares will be free-trading and the subscription proceeds will benefit the company directly, which is important to the implementation of Winning Brands new business model.

Winning Brands is coming out of a quiet period during which it was assessing how to restore momentum and organize new opportunities for the distribution of its existing products and start launch partnerships for inventions requiring launch assistance. Winning Brands has substantially reduced its overhead costs over the years, thus lowering its break-even point to more readily achieve profitability through future growth. Cost containment combined with brand new sources of revenue from new product launch partnerships expands Winning Brands' scope and potential for success. The new Tier I provisions of Regulation A permit up to U.S. $20 Million per year. The company will therefore be able to maintain its future growth by acting upon exceptional new product opportunities as they arise. Winning Brands has developed a specific recruitment method for these new product opportunities, with positive results. There is already a waiting list of eligible launch projects arising from submissions by innovators.

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, summarizes: "We appreciate the experience and goodwill that GPL Ventures LLC brings to Winning Brands' forward momentum. GPL is based in New York City and has the means and the contacts to deliver results in the funding process. We are moving forward and good new things are happening. Just knowing this is in the works has already made a positive impact. Winning Brands will expand distribution of our fire safety cleaner products to fire departments in Q1 as a result. Without the prospect of the additional capital for growth we would not have been able to make new operational commitments to our new distributor. There is much more that we can do."

Mr. Lehner maintains a CEO weblog for the benefit of shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog . It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to many shareholder questions. It is a regular source of public information pertaining to the company pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is expanding its scope to include cooperative product launches with innovators whose projects can benefit from public company partnership. Winning Brands has previously been, and continues to be, a manufacturer of record for advanced environmentally oriented cleaning solutions such as KIND®, 1000+™ Stain Remover, World's Most Versatile Cleaning Solution™, and others through its subsidiary Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd by means of contract packaging. 1000+ is an alternative to conventional cleaning solvents because of its unique desirable properties; VIDEOS Link; WEBSITE Link . The remarkable multi-cleaning characteristics of 1000+ Stain Remover for household, commercial and industrial applications can be seen on FACEBOOK. 1000+ Stain Remover is available to U.S. NAVY personnel at 7 NEX depots in Japan, Spain, Italy and the Middle East; in the U.S. at HOME DEPOT (online), WALMART (online), DO IT BEST HARDWARE stores and many independent retailers. In Canada, the leading chain retailer is LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT:. 1000+ Stain Remover is also available in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, UK, Serbia and the Caribbean. TrackMoist and ReGUARD4 are industrial products by which Winning Brands serves commercial markets.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. TrackMoist, 1000+, KIND, ReGUARD4 are trademarks of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd in connection with indicated uses.

