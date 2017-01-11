Invitation to Alfa Laval's Fourth-quarter Conference call

LUND, Sweden, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Laval will release fourth-quarter earnings on January 31st at 07:30 a.m. CET. The telephone conference will start at 08:30 CET.

To join the telephone conference - hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO, Tom Erixon, and CFO, Thomas Thuresson - sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event. If you are having difficulties when registering, contact Intercall at +44 20-8288-5566.

https://eventreg1.conferencing.com/webportal3/reg.html?Acc=543661&Conf=195503

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on www.alfalaval.com/investors.

If you want to listen to the replay, call +44 (0)20-7031-4064 or +46 (0)8-5052-0333, access code 96 09 53. The recording will be available for 24 hours. After that, you can go to www.alfalaval.com/investors and watch and listen to an on-demand version of the webcast.

Contacts:

Gabriella Grotte

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-74-82

Beata Ardhe

Alfa Laval

Tel:+46-46-36-65-00-26

