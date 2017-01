Suntech will now be able to offer 330 W modules, a 15 W increase on its previous model. According to a Suntech press release, the company first released its monocrystalline "Hypro" module in April 2015, and in June 2016 achieved 21.3% efficiency with these cells.

The release also states that hydrogenation technology, developed by Suntech and the University of New South Wales in Australia, can reduce light induced degradation to zero in multicrystalline ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...