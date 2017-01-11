NYX Gaming Group Strengthens Management Team with Chief Legal Officer Appointment

TORONTO, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NYX Gaming Group (TSX-V: NYX), a market leading end-to-end supplier to lotteries, casinos and gaming operators across the globe, is pleased to announce another key management appointment in the Group Executive Team to further develop the organisation's execution capabilities.

Todd McTavish joins the Company as Chief Legal Officer and will lead the groups legal and compliance functions.

Matt Davey, CEO of NYX Gaming Group said: "Todd joins us with extensive experience in corporate law, business strategy, regulatory and product compliance. We continue to experience rapid growth and we have appointed Todd to add further strength to our senior management team. As a highly diversified group, we have the largest gaming content portfolio for regulated markets in the industry. Combined with our leading Casino products, our Sportsbook technology via OpenBet is the market leader and powers the majority of tier one operators in regulated markets. Todd joins us at a very exciting period of our growth and I'd like to welcome him to the team."

Todd commented: "NYX has established a highly attractive position in the market across multiple product categories. After a period of strategic M&A the focus of the business has turned to world-class execution. The strength of the combined business will be underpinned by critical decisions within our legal, compliance and strategy functions. I'm looking forward to working with the team as we take NYX through the next phase of its impressive growth story. "

Before joining NYX, Todd's previous roles included General Counsel, Chief Compliance Office and Company Secretary of Multimedia Games (Everi), and General Counsel for Video Gaming Technologies.

The role of Chief Legal Officer is effective as of January 16th, 2017, and will be based at the Group's Las Vegas Headquarters.

