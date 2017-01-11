sprite-preloader
DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Change to Management Fee

PR Newswire
London, January 11

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)

Changes to management fee and notice period for redemption of underlying investments

11 January 2017

The Company announces that effective as of 1/1/2017, DW Catalyst Fund Offshore, Ltd. ("DWCOF") has announced the creation of a new share class ("Class B") with a reduced management fee of 1.5% per annum payable to DW Partners, LP and an extended redemption notice period from 85 to 90 days. DW Catalyst Fund Limited invests substantially all of its assets in DWCOF and, effective 1/1/2017, has transferred into Class B to receive the benefit of the reduced fee (previously DW Catalyst Fund Limited invested in Class A shares with a 2% per annum management fee and an 85 day redemption notice period).

Enquiries:

Company website: www.dwcatalystltd.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Rebecca Booth
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189
RB235@ntrs.com

DW Partners, LP
Doug Frisina
Tel: +1 212 751 5878
Doug.Frisina@dwpartners.com


© 2017 PR Newswire