DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Change to Management Fee

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)

Changes to management fee and notice period for redemption of underlying investments



11 January 2017

The Company announces that effective as of 1/1/2017, DW Catalyst Fund Offshore, Ltd. ("DWCOF") has announced the creation of a new share class ("Class B") with a reduced management fee of 1.5% per annum payable to DW Partners, LP and an extended redemption notice period from 85 to 90 days. DW Catalyst Fund Limited invests substantially all of its assets in DWCOF and, effective 1/1/2017, has transferred into Class B to receive the benefit of the reduced fee (previously DW Catalyst Fund Limited invested in Class A shares with a 2% per annum management fee and an 85 day redemption notice period).

