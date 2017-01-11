BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that oilfield services company Nine Energy Service, Inc. (Nine) has selected MiX Telematics to ensure that its fleet is fully compliant with the upcoming FMCSA ELD mandate.

Nine is implementing MiX Fleet Manager and MiX Vision, an in-vehicle video monitoring solution, to improve safety, efficiency, compliance and security in its fleet of light- and heavy-duty trucks. All MiX customers receive Service for Life -- services designed to drive great results and optimize return on their telematics investments.

"We knew we wanted to go beyond just basic compliance and really leverage fleet management and monitoring for the safety of our employees as well as for a competitive advantage," said Brett Quigley, Director of Fleet & DOT Compliance at Nine. "As we explored options, MiX Telematics stood out for its emphasis on Service for Life and its integrated in-vehicle video -- we felt video was a crucial piece of the safety puzzle. We're excited to complete the MiX rollout and start to gain all the benefits of comprehensive fleet management."

Skip Kinford, President and CEO of MiX Telematics Americas, said, "Nine is taking all the right steps with respect to ELD compliance: getting an early start, looking at it as an investment in safety, and taking a strategic approach to getting maximum gain out of the technology. They provide a great example for other fleets that are considering ELD strategies."

Kinford said that MiX Vision has become a strong differentiator for MiX in the Americas. MiX Vision consists of in-vehicle cameras that are integrated with MiX's onboard computer and web-based fleet management platform, providing visual evidence to improve driver coaching and determine if subrogation is required in the event of a vehicle crash. It maintains a rolling 72 hours of footage per vehicle and automatically adds links to video clips within driver safety scoring reports, helping fleets:

Make more informed decisions around incidents involving their drivers;

Identify drivers who may need additional coaching and training;

Prevent crashes; and

Ultimately reduce their insurance rates.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion, wireline and cementing solutions throughout North America. The company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Strategically located throughout the U.S. and Canada, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality and wellsite execution. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. For more information about Nine, visit their website at www.nineenergyservice.com.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing over 585,000 assets in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics is known for providing the best customer support, including service for life on all solutions and dedicated account managers who proactively monitor customers' systems for optimal use. The company's products and services provide fleets of all sizes with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

