sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 11.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,234 Euro		+0,004
+1,74 %
WKN: A0RA61 ISIN: ZAE000125316 Ticker-Symbol: 3PQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED0,234+1,74 %