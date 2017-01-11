EDGEWOOD, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CPI Aero®) (NYSE MKT: CVU) today announced that management is scheduled to present at NobleCon13 -- Noble Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Investors will be able to download management's PowerPoint presentation and access a live and archived webcast via the Investor Relations section of CPI Aero's corporate website.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and Form 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2016 and June 30, 2016 and September 30, 2016.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

