PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Zapproved, Inc. today announced the 16 finalists and the Lifetime Achievement Award winner of the Corporate E-Discovery Hero Awards. The category winners will be revealed at the Corporate E-Discovery Hero Awards Celebration, presented by Zapproved, in New York on January 30, 2017 -- just preceding the start of Legaltech New York 2017. Sponsors of the event also include: BRG, Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC), D4, and International Legal Technology Association (ILTA).

At the ceremony, Michael Arkfeld will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his career to date that has advanced the practice of electronic discovery. Arkfeld is an attorney, speaker, writer and educator, who is best known for Arkfeld on Electronic Discovery and Evidence (referenced in the landmark Zubulake decision), a comprehensive treatise covering key aspects of the discovery and admission of electronic evidence. He founded the ASU-Arkfeld eDiscovery and Digital Evidence Conference, now in the sixth year that focuses on practical and cutting-edge issues affecting electronic information, information governance and data analytics. Arkfeld is a frequent presenter and author and has worked to educate a wide range of legal professionals ranging from federal judges to law school students. He was an assistant United States Attorney for the District of Arizona.

"All too often, in-house e-discovery professionals toil behind the scenes overseeing cases that are absolutely critical for their companies and agencies. The Corporate E-Discovery Hero Awards are a way to put a spotlight on the great work these unsung heroes are doing every day as a way to inspire others and bring together this community," said Brad Harris, Vice President of Product Strategy at Zapproved.

"We were excited to see more than 60 nominations from top e-discovery professionals in every industry and size of company," added Harris. "Our winners are being selected by an esteemed and impartial panel e-discovery luminaries that will be revealed at the ceremony."

All finalists and winners will be honored at the Corporate E-Discovery Hero Awards in New York on January 30, 2017. This celebration is free to attend and will also feature an exclusive keynote discussion with National Public Radio's award-winning legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg, who has reported on the United States Supreme Court since 1975.

About the awards

The Corporate E-Discovery Hero Awards, presented by Zapproved, honor e-discovery experts and corporate legal professionals who demonstrate excellence in e-discovery strategy, technology, process, teamwork and overall influence and achievement. An esteemed panel of federal judges, top in-house e-discovery practitioners, and national e-discovery experts will review and choose winners who will be announced at the awards presentation event. Finalists in these five categories represent a range of e-discovery expertise:

Corporate E-Discovery Hero Award for Lifetime Achievement

Winner:

Michael Arkfeld, Founder and Director of Education for the eDiscovery Education Center and Director of the Arkfeld eDiscovery and Digital Program at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University

Corporate E-Discovery Hero Award for Strategy

Finalists:

Ron Harry, Honeywell International, Inc.

Dawn Radcliffe, TransCanada Pipelines Ltd.

Brett Tarr, Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Corporate E-Discovery Hero Award for Technology

Finalists:

Michael Chung, S&P Global

Michael Knight, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Cortney Starble, CBRE Group, Inc.

Corporate E-Discovery Hero Award for Process

Finalists:

Laura Curran, Comcast Corporation

Alexandra Desmond, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated

Charlotte Riser Harris, Hess Corporation

Corporate E-Discovery Hero Award for Teams

Finalists:

CSX Transportation, Inc.

GE

McDonald's Corporation

Southern California Edison

About Zapproved Inc.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Ore., Zapproved Inc. is a pioneer in developing cloud"based software for corporate legal departments. The Z"Discovery Platform returns power to in"house corporate legal teams and helps them navigate electronic discovery with minimal risk and cost, and it sets new standards for scalability and intuitive design. The company's flagship product, Legal Hold Pro, is widely adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations and has earned recognition as the Best E"Discovery Legal Hold Product at the 2015 and 2016 Legaltech News Innovation Awards, Best of the National Law Journal 2014 - 2016. Zapproved was recognized in Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500, the 2014 Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., and was named as a "vendor to watch" in the 2015 Gartner Magic Quadrant for E"Discovery. Zapproved is EU-US Privacy Shield certified and is SOC2 ® Type 2 certified which validates that Zapproved's systems have controls in place to protect against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

