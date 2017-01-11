QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB), a leading provider of enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced today that Amtico International, a global manufacturer of premium resilient flooring, has gone live with QAD Cloud ERP at seven of its international facilities.

Part of United States-based Mannington Mills, Inc. since 2012, Amtico International is headquartered in the United Kingdom with facilities in Germany, France, Sweden and Hong Kong. It employs approximately 500 people around the world.

Amtico has used QAD ERP on-premise for a number of years across its global sites to support its business expansion and growth. As a global manufacturer, Amtico recognized that it could improve its operational efficiency and realize cost savings by migrating its ERP solution to the cloud at its facilities in the United Kingdom, Germany, Franceand Hong Kong.

By migrating to QAD Cloud ERP, Amtico International receives specific benefits including:

Time for its IT staff to concentrate on strategic projects instead of on maintaining the company's ERP solution.

The establishment of an easily scalable platform upon which the company can implement further system and process improvements.

The ability to easily implement the solution at other sites in the future.

The ability to easily add users and country-specific compliance, language and support functionality.

"QAD has been a trusted partner for many years, and we depend on their manufacturing expertise," said Andrew Elsby-Smith, group finance director of Amtico International. "QAD Cloud ERP gives us a global, flexible and scalable solution that can evolve as Amtico continues to grow. Migrating from on-premise to the cloud was relativelyeasy. We didn't have to spend hours retraining staff because QAD Cloud ERP has the same intuitive user interface as the on-premise version."

QAD Cloud ERP is a full-featured ERP with extensive multi-GAAP and internationalization capabilities. QAD Cloud ERP scales to thousands of users. The associated development and support processes are ISO certified, data centers are SSAE 16 compliant and support is available 24x7x365 globally in 12 languages, staffed by QAD.

"Amtico is a tremendous example of a forward-looking corporation, well prepared to meet future growth challenges by leveraging the inherent benefits of cloud technology," said J.C. Walravens, senior vice president of QAD Europe, Middle East and Africa. "As Amtico continues to grow globally, QAD Cloud ERP will allow them to scale quickly and efficiently without having to add staff or invest in new equipment. Deploying QAD Cloud ERP is more than a deployment decision. It is a strategic choice that helps propel companies on the path to becoming an Effective Enterprise."

About Amtico International and Mannington Mills, Inc.

Amtico International is a progressive, design-led flooring company. As market leaders in the manufacture and design of luxury vinyl tile flooring, we strive to be the best in our industry. We are proud of our achievements over the last 50 years, and have developed an agile approach to remain an authentic design-flooring brand. Professionally respected, industry accredited and advocated by designers, contractors and architects alike, Amtico flooring is the result of hard work by our global service, manufacturing and design teams today and tomorrow.

Amtico has been part of the family-run Mannington Mills, Inc. since 2012. Leaders in the production of flooring for global markets, Amtico and Mannington share common values of commitment to quality, customer service and innovative product design. One of the world's leading manufacturers of luxury flooring, Mannington Mills, Inc., based in Salem, New Jersey (USA), is a producer of residential and commercial sheet vinyl, luxury vinyl, laminate andhardwood floors, as well as commercial carpet and rubber. Founded in 1915, Mannington is committed to quality, customer satisfaction and the environment.

About QAD The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB) is a leading provider of enterprise software and services designed for global manufacturing companies. For more than 35 years, QAD has provided global manufacturing companies with QAD Enterprise Applications, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management. QAD Enterprise Applications is offered in flexible deployment models in the cloud, on-premise or in a blended environment. With QAD, customers and partners in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences industries can better align daily operations with their strategic goals to meet their vision of becoming more Effective Enterprises.

For more information about QAD, call +1 805-566-6000, visit www.qad.com.

