Mooreland Partners Expands Consumer Growth and Software Banking Efforts with Senior Banker Hire

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Mooreland Partners (http://www.moorelandpartners.com), the leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Phil Kwun to the firm. Phil is joining as a Managing Director and will focus on growing the firm's Consumer Growth practice group as well as expanding the firm's coverage of the Healthcare IT and Human Capital Management (HCM) software segments.

"With this senior addition, Mooreland builds on its position in several sectors adding an experienced banker in the Consumer and Software markets where our firm sees significant growth opportunities. Phil has a strong track record of advising publicly traded and privately held companies globally on financings and M&A transactions," said Patrick Seely, Managing Partner of Mooreland Partners.

Before joining Mooreland, Phil was a Managing Director at investment banking firm Sonenshine Partners where for over 18 years he advised on sellside and buyside transactions across the Consumer Growth, Healthcare IT, and HCM sectors. Phil has worked with companies such as Walgreens, Keurig Green Mountain, AON and Nokia. Prior to Sonenshine Partners, Phil worked in the M&A division of Bankers Trust, formerly BT Alex. Brown.Phil holds a BA from Yale College and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Founded in 2002, Mooreland Partners is a leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, serving clients from its offices in London, New York, and Silicon Valley. Mooreland's team of nearly 50 professionals delivers industry domain and transaction expertise across all major technology sectors including industrial technology and electronics, enterprise software and services, communications technology, as well as mobile and digital media. Learn more atwww.moorelandpartners.com; read our blog.

