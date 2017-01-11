Frost & Sullivan Lauds Keysight's Success in Developing a Broad T&M Product Portfolio to Fast-track IoT Product Deployment





Keysight provides a best-in-class customer purchase experience by ensuring the right combination of hardware design and both modular and automated calibration procedures

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the test and measurement (T&M) industry for Internet of Things (IoT), Frost & Sullivan recognizes Keysight Technologies, Inc. with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. Keysight has consolidated its position at the top of the leader board by basing its solution portfolio on its distinctive test equipment. It has combined high-quality equipment with the broadest format coverage across the product life cycle of IoT devices to ensure there are no dips in product performance or quality.

"Keysight is strongly focused on developing path-breaking technologies to support hardware design as well as modular and automated calibration procedures. It delivers an all-inclusive test solution while simultaneously focusing on a holistic hybrid approach with a combination of instruments in different form factors," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Mariano Kimbara. "The success of its solutions has cemented Keysight's market dominance, earning it almost 40% of the global market share in IoT Wireless Technologies."

Keysight has hit upon the right combination of software and measurement expertise to offer greater insights to the IoT industry during IoT product research, manufacturing, and deployment. For instance, its EXM and UXM, which are one-box wireless testers, are ideal to support radio frequency (RF) measurements ranging from 300 MHz to 6 GHz. Its multi-layer protocol logging provides insights that can help enhance the battery life of IoT devices.

The company also boasts four modular signal analyzers-M9393A, M9392A, M9391A, and N7109A-with a frequency range of 9 kHz to 27 GHz and 250 MHz of analysis bandwidth. They use indigenous superheterodyne technology, analog-to-digital converters (ADC), and digital signal processing (DSP) technologies to achieve high-resolution spectrum measurements. Keysight's standalone bench instruments for IoT include the MXA signal analyzers and MXG signal generators, which present a wide range of test capabilities supporting wireless local area network (WLAN) and ZigBee. Meanwhile, its PXA series of signal analyzers offers 160 MHz of modulation bandwidth up to a frequency of 50 GHz, and is in a leading position to address evolving testing needs for digital modulation analysis.

"We are pleased to accept this award from Frost & Sullivan. Keysight's broad portfolio of solutions covers a wide range of IoT formats and helps our customers overcome critical design and test challenges," said Kailash Narayanan, Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Devices.

Keysight has made significant inroads into the design of simulation software. It has enhanced signal studio software, advanced design system (ADS) software and 89600 vector signal analysis (VSA) software with the waveform playback approach, which can customize test signals for test components and receivers. It facilitates configuration for test parameters with the representation of RF subsystems and employs a digital modulation tool for troubleshooting wireless setups. All these software tools enable IoT device designers to discover every side of a signal and improve even their most advanced IoT solutions.

"Importantly, Keysight has a price-performance advantage over its competitors, as its product offerings accommodate the budgets of every organization without compromising quality," noted Kimbara. "Keysight brings to the market a cost-effective packet of test solutions that can test all the required standards and has the technical capability to support new standards."

Keysight has ensured a burgeoning customer base with to its commitment to lowering the total cost of ownership and guaranteeing measurement continuity across benchtop, modular instruments, and wireless test sets. By covering the areas of RF design validation, manufacturing, automated calibration procedures, design and simulation software, Keysight has helped companies tackle the most challenging design and test issues. Its dedication to product development and overall customer centricity has made it richly deserving of the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award.

"We appreciate the recognition from Frost & Sullivan. Keysight is committed to the growing IoT industry and we are enabling the ecosystem with solutions for the entire lifecycle meeting price, performance and form factor requirements," said Satish Dhanasekaran, Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Devices and Operators industry segment.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

