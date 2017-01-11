Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, will release its 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at 6:30 a.m. ET.

On the same day, Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susan K. Carter, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will hold a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 10 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the company's website at www.ingersollrand.com.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET, Feb. 1, 2017, on the company's website.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

