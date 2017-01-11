TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSX VENTURE: SPP) ("SPoT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Megan Burns-Moran of Depew, New York, as the Vice President of Franchise Operations. With her skillset in strategic and mission planning, public speaking, public relations and sales, Ms. Burns-Moran brings to SPoT a wealth of experience to drive the Company's franchise growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Burns-Moran to our management team," said Anton Ayoub, President of SPoT Coffee. "We are impressed with her experience, motivation and enthusiasm for SPoT's franchise business."

Ms. Burns-Moran graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York College at Buffalo. She was a Board of Directors member at the Rotary Club of Buffalo and has been the recipient of the Business First "40 under 40" and Buffalo Niagara Sales and Marketing "Distinguished Sales and Marketing Executive" awards. Her communication skills have contributed to her successful career in sales and marketing, and she will be employing these skills in the growth of SPoT's franchise program.

Megan's appointment is a significant part of the Company's new organization structure and will play a key role in SPoT's execution of its 2017 business and financial plans. Her responsibilities will include franchise sales, development and maintenance of franchisee relations, location leasing, franchisee training and inspections.

About SPoT Coffee

SPoT Coffee trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SPP. SPoT designs, builds, operates and franchises community oriented cafes and express cafes in New York State. SPoT's community cafes provide its customers with the highest quality service, signature made-to-order meals and award winning micro-roasted coffee. Each SPoT cafe is distinctively designed to suit its local neighbourhood, creating a warm and friendly gathering place for the community. SPoT's commercial business focuses on the sale of roasted coffee beans to food service and grocery chains, business offices and third party resellers such as universities and hospitals.

