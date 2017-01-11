Lahti, Finland, 2017-01-11 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 JANUARY 2017 at 3:00 p.m.



RAUTE CORPORATION'S TRADING AND ISSUER CODES TO CHANGE AS FROM JANUARY 16, 2017



Raute Corporation has decided to change its trading and issuer codes. The changes will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from Monday, January 16, 2017 at the start of trading.



The trading code of Raute Corporation's series A shares will change from RUTAV to RAUTE and Raute's issuer code will change from RUT to RAUTE. At the same time, the trading code of Raute's stock options 2010 B is changed from RUTAVEW210 to RAUTEEW210 and the trading code of stock options 2010 C from RUTAVEW310 to RAUTEEW310.



The trading code of Raute Corporation's series K shares is changed simultaneously from RUTKV to RAUTEK. Raute's series K shares are not publicly traded.



Identifiers as of January 16, 2017 are:



Company name: Raute Corporation New trading code: RAUTE New issuer code: RAUTE ISIN code: FI0009004741



Name of the stock option: Raute Oyj 2010B warrant New trading code: RAUTEEW210 ISIN code: FI4000060900



Name of the stock option: Raute Oyj 2010C warrant New trading code: RAUTEEW310 ISIN code: FI4000060918



Name of the share series: Raute's series K share* New trading code: RAUTEK ISIN code: FI0009004758



*Raute's series K shares are not publicly traded.



RAUTE CORPORATION Tapani Kiiski President and CEO



