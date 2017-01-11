Consumer Oxygen Equipment Market, Strategies and Forecasts, 2022: Supplemental Oxygen Equipment Markets at $3.9 Million in 2015 Are Anticipated to Reach $2.8 Billion Dollars by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Supplemental oxygen equipment markets at $3.9 million in 2015 are anticipated to reach $2.8 billion dollars by 2022. Growth is a result of demand for the smaller lighter technology already developed, already on the market, for use by people exercising. The market need by for oxygen generation devices at clubs and gyms is building even as portable devices provide greater mobility support for bike riders, joggers, and older people.

Worldwide Consumer Oxygen Equipment markets are poised to achieve significant growth. Consumer oxygen markets build on the established medical oxygen markets. Consumer oxygen is still in the trial phase. It is expected to be used by sports teams, to be used in sports clubs, by athletic teams, and in corporate gyms.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Consumer Oxygen Equipment: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1. Value of Consumer

1.2. Respiration

1.3. Oxygen Equipment Separates Oxygen From Air

1.4. Oxygen / Ozone Therapy to Strengthen Immune System

1.5. Long History of Supplemental Oxygen Improving Sports Performance

1.6. Supplemental Oxygen to Improve Brain Functioning

1.7. Oxygen Concentrator Uses



2. Consumer Oxygen Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1. Consumer Oxygen Equipment Market Driving Forces

2.2. Consumer Oxygen Market Leaders

2.3. Consumer Consumer Oxygen Equipment Market Forecasts

2.4. Consumer Oxygen Prices

2.5. Consumer Oxygen Regional Segment Analysis



3. Consumer Oxygen Product Description

3.1. Boost Sports and Consumer Oxygen

3.2. Summit Oxygen

3.3. Oxygen Plus

3.4. GoOxygen

3.5. Weyergans High Care AG Vacumed Hyperbaric Oxygen Pods

3.6. Live O2 Oxygen Reservoir

3.7. Invacare Stationary Oxygen Concentrator

3.8. Philips Respironics

3.9. Devilbiss

3.10. Chart Industries' CAIRE Inc

3.11. NTK

3.12. Home Oxygen Concentrators for Emergencies

3.13. Drive Medical

3.14. DeVilbiss Healthcare iGo Portable Oxygen Concentrator

3.15. AirSep Focus Portable Oxygen Concentrator



4. Selected Consumer Oxygen Research and Technology

4.1. Sports Oxygen

4.2. Blood Color

4.3. Oxygen Useful for Post Concussion Syndrome

4.4. Blood Doping: Lance Armstrong

4.5. Oxygen Plus Research Directions

4.6. Co2 In Air

4.7. Need for Oxygen at Higher Altitudes

4.8. Maximum Rate Of Oxygen (O2) Consumption By The Body During Consumer

4.9. Managing Hypoxia And Hypercapnia

4.10. Yoga and Breathing

4.11. Cardiac Stress Testing

4.12. Consumer as a Drug - Pharmacological Benefits Of Consumer

4.13. Medical Use of Oxygen

4.14. Hypoxia

4.15. Muscle fatigue

4.16. World Economy



5. Consumer Oxygen Company Profiles

5.1. Boost Oxygen

5.2. Chart Industries

5.3. DeVilbiss Healthcare

5.4. Dräger

5.5. Drive Medical

5.6. Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.

5.7. Gardner Denver / Thomas Compressors

5.8. Inogen

5.9. Inova Labs

5.10. Invacare

5.11. Jiuxin Medical

5.12. Leistung Engineering

5.13. Live O2 Oxygen

5.14. Longfian Scitech

5.15. NTK

5.16. Oxygen Plus

5.17. Philips Healthcare

5.18. POD Oxygen

5.19. Weyergans High Care AG

5.20. Zoom

5.21. 2nd Wind Distributors

5.22. Oxygen Concentrator Companies



Source: Wintergreen Research, Inc

